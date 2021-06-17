Advertisement

Local schools prepare COVID protocols for fall: ‘We cannot wait to get back’

By Sloane O'Cone
Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may be summer now but the new school year will be here before you know it. And both Aiken and Columbia Counties are making a big change to their COVID protocols making face masks optional this fall.

Officials from both districts tell us they want to make sure parents feel as comfortable and confident as possible. That’s why they’ll still be keeping all of their cleaning protocols in place. So things like hand sanitizing stations and social distancing will be still be enforced.

School leaders say regardless of any protocols they can’t wait get back to the classroom.

”We are absolutely thrilled. We’ve been meeting all summer planning and getting ready for the students and teachers in the fall. and we cannot wait to get back,” said Michele Sherman, Columbia County Associate Superintendent.

We also reached out to Richmond County about any changes to their policies. They say they’re still working to update them. All three counties tell us they’ll continue to monitor the CDC’s recommendations and make any changes accordingly.

