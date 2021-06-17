Advertisement

‘Listening to my body’: Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.(Thibault Camus | AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
(AP) - Rafael Nadal says he will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover. The 35-year-old Spaniard wrote on social media that his goal is ``to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy.’'

Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open last week. Nadal is tied with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles won by a man with 20.

Nadal’s total includes a record 13 trophies from the French Open and two from Wimbledon. He also owns two Olympic gold medals.

