With Juneteenth on path to become a federal holiday, here’s how the CSRA will celebrate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 - it’s the day when Union soldiers traveled to Galveston, Texas, and told the enslaved Black people they were free. This was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

The Senate passed the bill officially designating the holiday on Tuesday. A day after that, the House passed the bill as well.

Now, the bill is heading to the desk of President Joe Biden, where it would be recognized as an official federal holiday.

This is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Also this week, the Aiken County Council voted to officially recognize the day in Aiken County.

And a vast majority of already states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and many communities hold celebrations. There are plenty of events planned to celebrate here in the CSRA.

North Augusta

There will be a Juneteenth Pre-Fathers Day Southern Soul concert at The Landing at Bogus Hill Road in North Augusta. There will be food, presentations, game tournaments, live music, and even a Greek step show. You must buy tickets in advance on Eventbrite.com.

There will be a 90′s and 2000′s themed cookout at Summerfield Park on Old Edgefield Road. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will have inflatables, a basketball tournament, vendors, an art show, food, and a best-dressed contest.

Aiken

The Center for African American History, Art, and Culture in Aiken will host its grand reopening while also celebrating Juneteenth. This event will be from noon to 3 p.m. and admission to the center is free. Parking will be across the street at Aiken’s First Baptist Church.

Augusta

There will be a motor parade starting at 8 a.m. at the Ikonz Sports Bar and Grill on NorthLeg Road. There will also be COVID-19 vaccinations and voter registration offered. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is supposed to speak at the event. There will also be music, dance performances and other activities for children.

The Augusta Museum of History will have in-house and virtual programming about Black history on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be an event at Daniel Field Airport with inflatables, live performances, and guest speakers.

There will also be a 90′s themed Spring Fling event at Milledgeville Road Field.

There is also a Juneteenth Fashion show at 3212 Milledgeville Road. Tickets are $40 the day of the event.

Keysville

You can go to the Boggs Rural Life Center for a free Juneteenth event. The center is located at 4729 Quaker Rd in Keysville. There will be mental health screenings, demonstrations, food, and music.

Thomson

There is an event at Pitts Street Park that is open and free to the public.

