Hurricanes, Brind’Amour reach extension after 3 playoff bids

(AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes have reached a three-year contract extension with coach Rod Brind’Amour after three straight playoff appearances.

The Hurricanes announced the agreement Thursday. The extension comes a little more than a week after the Hurricanes were eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round. Brind’Amour is one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award presented annually to the NHL’s top coach.

Brind’Amour helped Carolina end a nine-season playoff drought after taking over in 2018. This season marked the first time the franchise had made three straight playoff trips since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

