Advertisement

Hurricanes, Brind’Amour reach extension after 3 playoff bids

Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour talks with an official during a break in the...
Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour talks with an official during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes have reached a three-year contract extension with coach Rod Brind’Amour after three straight playoff appearances.

The Hurricanes announced the agreement Thursday. The extension comes a little more than a week after the Hurricanes were eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round. Brind’Amour is one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award presented annually to the NHL’s top coach.

Brind’Amour helped Carolina end a nine-season playoff drought after taking over in 2018. This season marked the first time the franchise had made three straight playoff trips since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
Money
Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Erika Flanders
Woman charged in violent Augusta assault

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
‘Listening to my body’: Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players
(Source: Pixabay)
Mount Vintage Hosting State Match Play