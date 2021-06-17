Advertisement

Longtime Richmond County elections chief is retiring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Things are changing for elections for Richmond County — and one of the biggest ones is that longtime elections chief Lynn Bailey will be retiring.

She told News 12 earlier this week that she’ll retire at the end of the year.

MORE | Ahead of state review, observer says election was messy, not fraudulent in Fulton County

A fixture for decades as executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, she’s seen a lot through the years. Most recently, that includes the historic recount and audit of ballots from the 2020 election and runoffs that swung Georgia’s Senate seats blue.

Earlier than Bailey’s retirement, we’ll see other changes in elections.

For one thing, a local voting site will change.

A building at Minnick Park had been slated as a polling site, but it was ruled unsafe for occupancy in March due to ground settling and excessive rain. With an election a mere four days away after the declaration in March, the board had voters cast their ballots elsewhere. This week, the board set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 12 on choosing a more permanent location for that precinct.

Also, changes in Georgia voting law are coming in July, from requiring all polling locations to report wait times for every election to tighter rules on the use of ballot drop boxes.

