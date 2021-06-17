First Alert Sunday into Monday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight will be the final night with low humidity and cooler temperatures. If you have plans to go outdoors this evening you’ll see mostly clear skies with temps in the mid 70s by 9pm.

Friday morning lows will be down in the low 60s for the final time over the next 7 days. The afternoon will be a hot one with highs in the mid 90s, but we should remain dry until this weekend. Humidity will be on the rise Friday with dew points getting back into the 60s thanks to winds turning back out of the south to southwest between 5-10 mph.

A few showers and storms look possible by Saturday, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s. It will be feeling more muggy Saturday with dew points near 70.

Muggy Meter (WRDW)

Rain chances look much higher by Sunday as the region is influenced by what is left of the tropical system that impacts the Gulf Coast later this weekend. With the heavy rainfall we’re expecting with this system we’ve issued a First Alert for Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. Rain totals will be highly dependent on the the eventual track of the system but as of now we are expecting 2-4 inches with some communities seeing more, places that flood easily should be on alert. Showers will begin Sunday morning with the heaviest rain expected into the evening hours. Winds could be gusting up to 30 mph but the overall severe threat will be on the lower side.

Future Rain Totals (WRDW)

What’s left of the tropical system will move to the east/northeast by Tuesday with a cold front following bringing the chance for additional showers and storms. Drier air will be moving in behind the front so we should see some relief to the humidity by Wednesday . Keep it here for updates.

