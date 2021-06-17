Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lower humidity again today. Rain chances going up this weekend. Heavy rain and storms possible Sunday/Monday.
By Tim Strong
Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny skies stick around today with highs staying seasonal in the low 90s. Winds will be light out of the north less than 10 mph.

Friday morning lows will be down in the mid 60s. Hotter by Friday with highs in the mid 90s, but we should remain dry until this weekend. Humidity will be on the rise Friday with dew points getting back into the 60s thanks to winds turning back out of the south between 5-10 mph.

A few isolated storms look possible by Saturday, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s. It will be feeling more muggy Saturday with dew points near 70.

Rain chances look much higher by Sunday as the region is influenced by what is left of the tropical system that impacts the Gulf Coast later this weekend. Rain totals will be highly dependent on the the eventual track of the system. Rain chances currently look highest Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

The remnants of the tropical system will be moving northeast of the CSRA by Monday afternoon, but our storm chances will remain high in the wake of the system Monday into Tuesday. Keep it here for updates.

