People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community continues to rally for a North Augusta police officer who’s been fighting for his life.

Sgt. Andy Cook has been in the hospital with cancer, but he’s just been released.

Community members and police cars have lined Georgia Avenue in North Augusta to welcome him on his way home.

News 12 has a crew there.

He was released from Doctors Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to his aunt. A van was picking him up around 11 a.m. and he was expected to pass through North Augusta around 11:30.

Cook has been with the Public Safety Department since 2000 and has been in the hospital for weeks.

“Sgt. Cook has been with public safety for a number of years now, he started out as a firefighter with us and always helpful to the community and a good person,” Lt. Junior Johnson from North Augusta Public Safety recently told News 12.

Several local restaurants have held fundraisers to help him and his family in recent weeks.

