Advertisement

People line North Augusta streets to welcome officer home from hospital

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community continues to rally for a North Augusta police officer who’s been fighting for his life.

Sgt. Andy Cook has been in the hospital with cancer, but he’s just been released.

Community members and police cars have lined Georgia Avenue in North Augusta to welcome him on his way home.

News 12 has a crew there.

Support for Sgt. Cook

He was released from Doctors Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to his aunt. A van was picking him up around 11 a.m. and he was expected to pass through North Augusta around 11:30.

Cook has been with the Public Safety Department since 2000 and has been in the hospital for weeks.

“Sgt. Cook has been with public safety for a number of years now, he started out as a firefighter with us and always helpful to the community and a good person,” Lt. Junior Johnson from North Augusta Public Safety recently told News 12.

Several local restaurants have held fundraisers to help him and his family in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
Money
Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Erika Flanders
Woman charged in violent Augusta assault

Latest News

Sgt. Andy Cook is welcomed home.
North Augusta community shows support for cop in his cancer fight
People line up for vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region
The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Thursday marks 6 years since Charleston church shooting
Tavaris Young
Suspect arrested in fire that was set at Augusta sports bar