Advertisement

Aiken man arrested in sexual exploitation of minors

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities said investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to the suspect, Ian Michael Gerard Wright, 27.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.

Wright possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the office of Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wright was arrested Tuesday and is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

MORE | Man charged with shooting into cars at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clarks Hill Lake double drowning
Money
Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Erika Flanders
Woman charged in violent Augusta assault

Latest News

Handshake.
SRS, Augusta University plan hiring events in coming days
8-car collision causes injuries near Aiken High School
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Plant Vogtle Units 3 (left) and 4 are shown in a February 2021 photo from Georgia Power.
Georgia Power seeks rate hike to pay for Vogtle expansion