Aiken man arrested in sexual exploitation of minors

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities said investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to the suspect, Ian Michael Gerard Wright, 27.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.

Wright possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the office of Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wright was arrested Tuesday and is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

