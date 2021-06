AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An eight-car collision caused injuries Thursday afternoon in Aiken, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:32 p.m. on Rutland Drive near York Street, according to dispatchers. That’s in the area of Aiken High School.

Injuries were reported, but dispatchers had no information on how many people were hurt of the extent of injuries.

