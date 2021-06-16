Woman charged in violent Augusta assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman is facing multiple charges connected to a violent assault that involved gun fire at an Augusta home.

Erika Nicole Flanders, 20 was charged Sunday with four counts of aggravated assault and a single count of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to arrest records.

On June 2, deputies responded to a residence on London Boulevard at 9:41 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault, according to an incident report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

There, they spoke to three victims said they were sitting in front of the residence when two Black male subjects drove up to the residence in a dark colored trailblazer. As the two walked up the driveway, they began firing at the residence, an incident report states.

One victim was holding a juvenile victim when the shots began, according to the incident report.

Deputies observed multiple shell casings in the front yard of the residence and evidence that one bullet entered the residence.

Flanders was charged in connection with the incident and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where she’s being held without bond.

