Verdugo, Devers power Red Sox past Braves in 10-8 win

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8.

Xander Bogaerts’ 14th homer made it 6-4 in the fifth inning as Boston improved to 36-4, best in the major leagues, when scoring at least four runs. The Red Sox have won four of six overall. Devers, who went 3 for 5, doubled in the fifth and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to make it 7-4.

