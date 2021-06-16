Thrift stores get a major boost from pandemic spring cleaning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As spring slowly winds down and we head into summer, most of you have probably already done your spring cleaning.

Local thrift stores say it’s part of the reason why they’ve seen such a major spike in donations. So if you are a thrifter, stores say now is the time to buy.

Employees at local resource and thrift stores are rolling up their sleeves to sort through the massive spike in donations.

“We come in here on Mondays, and we have to sort out all the donations people dropped off in the weekends and a few others during the week,” Michael Armstrong said.

Amstrong works with Making Ends Meet, a store and resource center for families in need. They say having fewer shoppers, fewer volunteers and a major increase in donations has been bitter-sweet.

“Not many people working and you still got a lot of donations coming in, so there is still work that needs to be done,” Armstrong said. “We have always been kind of cramped as you can see things are chopped up into different little storefronts.”

And over at Catholic Social Services thrift store, they say they’re seeing an increase as well.

“It’s probably at least 100 percent over what we would normally get,” store manager Philomena Mooney said. “It’s a lot of work and some days are very frustrating trying to fit it all in and make sure we put it to good use.”

She says with so much inventory they’ve been able to share their donations, and right now, they’re preparing for a big sale to keep the merchandise moving.

“We determine if we are going to sell it, then we give that item away for free,” Mooney said.

Local stores in our area say while they’re thankful for the increase in donations, they’re even more thankful to be able to meet a growing need in our community.

“We realize people are giving this to us to be able to help the community,” Mooney said.

“If families come in here and need stuff, we will be glad to donate it to them, clothing, anything, maybe for their children,” Armstrong said.

Both locations say they’re still currently taking donations and over at Making Ends Meet, they’re still looking for volunteers if you’re interested in helping out.

