Roadway roundup: S.C. crews to practice hurricane evacuation steps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will participate in a statewide hurricane lane-reversal drill on Thursday.

No lanes will be closed during the drill, which will be from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will be rehearsing the placement of traffic control devices along portions of Interstate 26 between Columbia and Charleston; U.S. 21 and U.S. 278 in Beaufort County; and U.S. 501 in Horry County.

Motorists are advised to use caution as SCDOT crews will be stationed along roadsides.

During this exercise, maintenance crews travel to pre-designated locations along these routes to deploy barrels and cones. Employees deploy the barrels on roadsides and shoulders for the drill so as not interrupt traffic. During an actual hurricane lane reversal, these barrels and cones would be used to safely manage evacuation traffic. During an actual evacuation, barrels would be deployed on the travel lanes, intersections and exits.

Other staff members are involved in monitoring the flow of traffic from the Traffic Management Centers and deploying traffic control devices such as message boards along the routes that would be reversed.

Across the river in Georgia

Drivers can expect eastbound lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. 221/Appling-Harlem Highway I-20 interchange area. Crews worked the eastbound side Monday under the bridge, as well. They’ll do the same Wednesday on the opposite side one lane at a time. They’re working on improvements for the interchange that will serve a new Amazon fulfillment center that will employ hundreds of people.

Various sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers, which reduce highway crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries. Work will begin Monday on the $8.048 million project that covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties. This will ensure safety barrier presence throughout the entire corridor and add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Blue Ridge Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to upgrade aerial fiber.

Starting Thursday, there will be a three-month temporary closure of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed from June 17-30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Sugarcreek Drive at Lewiston Road The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 18. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.

There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts for sewer replacement at 1051-1057 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; and 517 Mattock Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Tuesday.

