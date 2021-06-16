Reinhardt holds football camp at Lakeside

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not everyday we’re able to see what a college football practice looks like, let alone have high schoolers get the opportunity to work with college coaches.

Schools from across the CSRA ‚including Washington, Warren, Lincoln, Richmond, Columbia, and more Counties showed up in a force of over 130 for Reinhardt football’s camp at Lakeside high school. It’s the second year that Eagles have been at Lakeside, and some of our top area prospects were showing out. Reinhardt head football coach James Miller said many of today’s attendee’s ended up earning offers, especially because the camp’s design isn’t to be easy.

“We want to put the kids in adverse, and stressful situation and see how they respond to that. Are they a kid that’s willing to bust their butt and continue to work hard and do those things? Which this area is great about that. They got great kids that bust their butt all the time,” said Miller.

A number of area players have gone to and had success at Reinhardt and coach miller added he believes larger programs are still behind recruiting the CSRA.

