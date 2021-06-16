Plans for South Augusta development brings hope for growth, but worries over traffic

SOUTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of new homes could be making their way to South Augusta with even more on the way. We have a first look at the plans for just one of four new developments slated for the area. More than 400 homes would go right off Brown Road behind the Spirit Pointe and Timberidge neighborhoods.

It’s a development causing disputes between the people who live there and those who want to see the area grow. Today we talked to neighbors about their concerns and those who believe growth will mean great things for South Augusta.

One woman says she moved here to get away from it all. But now “it all” could be coming straight to her.

Crystal Powell was one of the many at the standing room only meeting on a possible neighborhood set to go nearby.

“I think it’s just going to make it a mess out here. And it’s not gonna be— you can hear the birds. You hear all this. It’s very serene and quiet and it’s like this all the time,” said Crystal Powell, Spirit Pointe resident.

Neighbors we talked to say they’re concerned over the traffic, particularly on Brown Road.

“I’m not sure there was a single person that walked out of here that said, ‘Yes I want this development in my backyard.’ So I think there’s still a little bit of work to be done, if the developer wants this project to happen, there’s some work that has to be done,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

We spoke to a developer on a separate, unrelated housing project possibly coming to South Augusta.

“It’s been a part of our county that in the past we feel has been overlooked, although there’s a lot of people that love living down there, there’s a lot of great things to living in South Augusta and South Richmond,” said Wil Kacos, Associate with Jordan Trotter.

He says new developments could bring perks to current residents.

“Bringing these types of residential developments to the area is the first step in bringing the kind of development by way of restaurant, grocery store, or any other commercial development,” he said.

And for everyone in South Augusta, it comes with a mixed bag of perks and downsides.

“Development is happening,” said Commissioner Garrett.

Plans for the new developments will need to be voted on by commission. For the neighborhood off Brown Road, Commissioner Garrett says it will likely be brought up for discussion by August.

We reached out to the developer for the Brown Road neighborhood but did not hear back. Commissioner Brandon Garrett says the best thing residents can do is make their voices heard about what retail and housing developments they want and which ones they don’t.

