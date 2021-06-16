Advertisement

Panthers agree to terms with 1st-round pick Jaycee Horn

(via Carolina Panthers (custom credit))
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina. The team has a fifth-year option as part of the contract.

Horn was the eighth player selected in this year’s draft and the first defensive player taken. He had 101 tackles and two interceptions in his three seasons for the Gamecocks.

Horn is expected to start this season opposite Donte Jackson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Ann Taylor
Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison
Shemar Jackson
Heartbroken S.C. dad gives details on dog-mauling that killed his 7-year-old son
Sherice Ratliff
Driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old Augusta woman
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina

Latest News

Verdugo, Devers power Red Sox past Braves in 10-8 win
Rising Greenbrier senior Brooks Pangle throws an out route during Reinhardt's football camp at...
Reinhardt holds football camp at Lakeside
Source: Pixabay
Area programs hoping summer hoops leads to more titles
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different ‘aura’ in Carolina
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the...
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls