Panthers agree to terms with 1st-round pick Jaycee Horn

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina. The team has a fifth-year option as part of the contract.

Horn was the eighth player selected in this year’s draft and the first defensive player taken. He had 101 tackles and two interceptions in his three seasons for the Gamecocks.

Horn is expected to start this season opposite Donte Jackson.

