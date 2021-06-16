North Augusta Mayor meets with community: ’We’ve got to move forward and do a better job’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a chance many people may never get to have a meeting with the mayor.

North Augusta’s Briton Williams made a campaign promise to his supporters to make sure everyone’s voices are heard. Tonight we spoke with the mayor who tells us his main focus will be improving communication.

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams wants to hear from his community.

“We know we’ve got to move forward and do a better job with all citizens, doesn’t matter who they are, we just have to communicate better,” said Mayor Williams.

Williams just held a “meet the mayor” event in a city park where he spent an hour taking questions and suggestions.

“Give me ideas, we need to, I don’t have all the answers, all I can tell you is council’s open, and if we weren’t open, we wouldn’t be here tonight,” he said.

Williams says he wants to hold these at least once a month, and he plans on going to a different neighborhood each time. This time they talked about a lot of things including growth. Mayor Williams has said making North Augusta a destination is one of his big goals.

“We need to make our downtown more walkable, we need to bring better businesses where you want to hang out and shop, and we can do that,” he said.

He also says Riverside Village is critical to North Augusta’s growth. As the city continues to grow the new mayor hopes his community will keep reaching out.

“We don’t have it all figured out yet, but this is proving to me, we’ve got the right idea, we’re moving the right way, we’ve just got to be more diligent as we move forward,” he said.

A new approach from a new mayor.

Details about the next “meet the mayor” event haven’t been released yet. We’ll let you know when we find out.

