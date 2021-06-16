Advertisement

NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The NFL and its players’ union have updated COVID-19 protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine. Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing.

They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling.

Vaccinated players will not have any of those restrictions, according to a memo sent to teams that was obtained by The Associated Press.

