Mount Vintage Hosting State Match Play

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- Mount Vintage Golf Club will serve as the host venue for the 49th South Carolina Amateur Match Play Championship beginning Wednesday, June 16 and continuing through Sunday, June 20.

The event, conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association, will feature a field of 91 of the state’s finest amateurs. The tournament format includes 36 holes of stroke play on Wednesday and Thursday, with the low 32 advancing to match play beginning on Friday. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who is a legal resident of South Carolina and at least 13 years old.

Todd White of Roebuck, S.C., claimed the 48th Match Play Championship last June at Orangeburg Country Club for his state-record fourth match play title in four different decades.

Mount Vintage is a 27-hole, semi-private championship golf club located just outside of North Augusta. The club is situated among some of the most dramatic topography in the region, and is noted for its Champion G12 Bermuda greens.

The CGA was founded in 1909 and is the second-largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals. The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors and seniors.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.