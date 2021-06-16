Advertisement

Family says health center cast patient out, endangering him

Riverwoods Behavioral Health in Clayton County
Riverwoods Behavioral Health in Clayton County(Source: Riverwoods Behavioral Health website)
By Associated Press
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The family of a mentally disabled man is suing a Georgia behavioral health system, saying its employees failed to contact his caregivers and forced him onto a bus to Atlanta, where he wandered the streets and suffered from hypothermia.

The lawsuit against Riverwoods Behavioral Health in Clayton County and the company that operates it was filed this week. The suit says the center failed to locate Scott’s mother or family members, and then forced him onto a bus bound for Atlanta. The family’s lawyers say that led to him wandering the streets and suffering from hypothermia.

The center didn’t immediately return messages Wednesday seeking comment.

