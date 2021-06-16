Advertisement

Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrating its two year anniversary

By Celeste Springer
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Festivities continue today as Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates its two-year anniversary.

They’re holding different activities to celebrate all week long. Earlier today at the County Government Center the “Palmetto Pride” group came to teach an anti-litter workshop. We talked to Palmetto Pride who tells us there are more than 50 billion pieces of litter on roadways across the country. And the best way to get those numbers down is to start picking them up right here at home.

“One of the four-pronged approached of Palmetto Pride is pick up. You can’t just educate and enforce. You’ve got to clean it up, too,” said Mallory Coffey, Keep South Carolina Beautiful.

“In the last 10 to 15 years, that number has decreased more than 50 percent, so we’re doing the right things,” she said.

The activities continue tonight with a “Trash talk” roundtable at the government building. If you want to get involved they’ll be holding a pop-up clean-up event this Thursday on Rutland Drive.

