Innovative Readiness Training program bringing military medical training, healthcare at no cost

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Military medical training and healthcare at no cost. That’s the idea behind a program underway in some rural counties.

They call it Innovative Readiness Training. And it combines military service training and health care for communities across the country. They set up sites like these at Burke County High School and use their skills to give locals the care they need at no cost. It’s all covered by military training dollars, everyone is happy.

“We’re benefiting and they’re benefiting, so it’s like a win-win for the military and the local community,” said First Lieutenant Matthew Murray, Mission Deputy Officer.

They are not only providing primary, dental, eye and veterinary care, they are improving people’s lives. Carolyn Alston is ready to make some changes.

“It’s a life-changing experience. There’s a lot I’ve been doing wrong and it’s information I can apply to my everyday life and I’m going to do it,” said Carolyn Alston, a patient.

Both the people in Burke County and service members are welcoming each other with open arms.

“I’m seeing my dentists get hugs and the patients smiling so it’s been a big value to the community,” said Matthew Murray, First Lt. in U.S. Air Force NY Air National Guard, Mission Deputy Officer in charge of clinic.

And after checking out of the clinic some patients are checking on the service members. Taking care of them and holding dinners for them.

The Burke County Clinic is busy helping on average 70 to 80 people a day. Not to mention military providers themselves.

Tomorrow is the last day for that clinic and it’s open to anyone. Those service members are working nearly 10 hour workdays providing, so far, $400,000 worth of care. And they’re members from all branches.

