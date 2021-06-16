Independence Day celebration returning to Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s annual Independence Day is returning this year, and the public is invited.

It will take place from 5-11 p.m. July 1 on Barton Field, with gates opening at 4 p.m. As with previous years’ events, admission is free.

Patrons can expect more than 30 food and beverage vendors, including one selling fried pecan pie, said Danielle Hayes, a special events coordinator at the post.

Other attractions will include a kiddie carnival, rock-climbing wall, game concessions, face painting, crafts and other family-friendly entertainment.

Weapons of any kind, fireworks, outside food and beverages, pets, tents and coolers are strictly prohibited. Anyone 18 and older coming onto the installation must have a photo ID.

Those with access to the post can avoid long lines by pre-purchasing food and beverage tickets through June 30 at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate office (Building 28320 on Lane Avenue) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food and beverage vendors will accept pre-paid tickets, cash and cards as payment, but MWR booths and tents will only accept tickets.

“A lot of people come out to the field and they don’t realize they have to buy tickets until they have to stand in one long line to buy the tickets, and then they have to go stand in another line” to get their refreshments, Hayes said.

But if you pre-purchase tickets, you can save a little time.

Tickets never expire and can be used for other MWR special events including paint parties, Christmas in July and Fall Fest.

This year’s main entertainment is being presented in partnership with local country radio station Kicks 99. Country music groups Brothers Osborne, Lanco and Runaway June will perform a live concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Unlike previous years, there will not be any opportunities for a meet-and-greet with performing artists this year.

After the concert, Fort Gordon will put on a fireworks extravaganza that is sure to make for a memorable time.

“The community wants something to do. … The community needs something to do,” Hayes said. “It’s time. People are ready.”

