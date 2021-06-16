Advertisement

Grovetown Museum offering free walkthroughs

By Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a hidden gem in Columbia County you may have never heard about. The Grovetown Museum is like walking through a time capsule thanks to the hard work of Charles Lord.

On Monday city council named Lord the city’s official historian. He’d been a trusted unofficial historian all these years.

“I feel very proud and I hope to be able to fulfill it over the years that I have remaining,” said Charles Lord, Historian for the City of Grovetown.

Grovetown’s museum is a restored 100-year-old dwelling with four galleries of interesting artifacts and detailed exhibits of the Grovetown area. It has free admission and is open year round.

For more information visit their website at Grovetown Museum.

MORE: | New museum shares history of Jewish community in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Ann Taylor
Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Money
Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid
Sherice Ratliff
Driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old Augusta woman
Shemar Jackson
Heartbroken S.C. dad gives details on dog-mauling that killed his 7-year-old son

Latest News

Clarks Hill Lake
GBI completes investigation into Clark Hill double drowning
Pay raises in sight for Columbia County employees
Military medical training and healthcare at no cost. That’s the idea behind a program underway...
Innovative Readiness Training program bringing military medical training, healthcare at no cost
Military medical training and healthcare at no cost. That’s the idea behind a program underway...
Innovative readiness training in Burke County
What would you do for your sibling? One six year old girl from Evans shows us there’s nothing...
Nothing stronger than sisterhood: 6-year-old saves older sister’s life with procedure