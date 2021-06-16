Grovetown Museum offering free walkthroughs

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a hidden gem in Columbia County you may have never heard about. The Grovetown Museum is like walking through a time capsule thanks to the hard work of Charles Lord.

On Monday city council named Lord the city’s official historian. He’d been a trusted unofficial historian all these years.

“I feel very proud and I hope to be able to fulfill it over the years that I have remaining,” said Charles Lord, Historian for the City of Grovetown.

Grovetown’s museum is a restored 100-year-old dwelling with four galleries of interesting artifacts and detailed exhibits of the Grovetown area. It has free admission and is open year round.

For more information visit their website at Grovetown Museum.

