Georgia to review Fulton County’s ballot drop box forms from 2020

"The focus for our office and for the county election officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday about the close presidential tally.
By The Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state says his office is reviewing the handling of paperwork related to ballot drop boxes in the state’s most populous county during last year’s election.

County election workers were required to fill out a transfer form each time they collected absentee ballots from the drop boxes.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office says it’s doing a review of Fulton County’s handling of that paperwork.

The investigation follows a report on a conservative website that says some drop box transfer forms were missing when Fulton County produced forms in response to an open records request.

A county spokeswoman says the county followed all the rules.

