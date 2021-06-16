Georgia lawmakers plan Augusta town hall meeting as they redraw district lines

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia lawmakers are kicking off the process to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts, and they’re coming to Augusta for a town hall meeting.

The joint House and Senate redistricting committees met Tuesday for an online hearing to collect testimony about what citizens want to see in new district lines.

Ten more hearings will be held in person around the state between June 28 and July 30, including one in Augusta from 5-7 p.m. July 7. Officials said they’d release more details, including the location, at a later date.

House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairman Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, says lawmakers seek to listen.

Many advocates voice doubts about lawmakers’ openness to meaningful public input, calling for increased transparency.

Also, the effort could set up a showdown between Republicans seeking to retain power and Democrats reaching toward a majority.

Also in the news ...

The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing the handling of paperwork related to ballot drop boxes in Fulton County during last year’s election. The investigation follows a report on a conservative website that says some drop box transfer forms were missing when Fulton County produced forms in response to an open records request. A county spokeswoman says all rules were followed.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press.