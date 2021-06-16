Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are kicking off the process to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts. The effort could set up a showdown between Republicans seeking to retain power and Democrats reaching toward a majority.

The joint House and Senate redistricting committees met Tuesday for an online hearing to collect testimony about what citizens want to see in new district lines. Ten more hearings will be held in person around the state between June 28 and July 30. House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairman Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, says lawmakers seek to listen.

Many advocates voice doubts about lawmakers’ openness to meaningful public input, calling for increased transparency.

