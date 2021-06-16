Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines

Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the first of a series of redistricting hearings as Senate Majority Leader John Kennedy, R-Macon, looks on at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers are starting work on the once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral district lines. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are kicking off the process to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts. The effort could set up a showdown between Republicans seeking to retain power and Democrats reaching toward a majority.

The joint House and Senate redistricting committees met Tuesday for an online hearing to collect testimony about what citizens want to see in new district lines. Ten more hearings will be held in person around the state between June 28 and July 30. House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairman Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, says lawmakers seek to listen.

Many advocates voice doubts about lawmakers’ openness to meaningful public input, calling for increased transparency.

