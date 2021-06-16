GBI completes investigation into Clark Hill double drowning

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports the agency has completed its investigation into the double drowning at Clarks Hill Lake in April.

The case file is now in the process of being sent to the Toombs County District Attorney’s Office, which oversees Lincolnton, to determine if criminal charges will be brought, Special Agent Pat Morgan with the GBI confirms.

Morgan said the GBI conducted interviews and looked over evidence discovered in the drowning deaths of 37-year-old E.J. Kirk and 34-year-old Eynn Wilson.

Earlier reports state one of the two close friends fell into the water off a boat on April 25. The other jumped in afterward. Neither resurfaced, leading to a nearly week long search that concluded with both bodies being discovered on May 1.

Morgan said the GBI was aware of aware of the video that circulated social media shortly after the incident that shows someone being pushed off the boat. The GBI’s investigation is took the video into account but also witness testimonies and evidence gather from the investigation.

Although charges have not been filed yet, charges could range from reckless conduct to manslaughter, Morgan said. It’s unclear how long it will take for the District Attorney’s to determine if charges will be brought.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.