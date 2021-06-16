Advertisement

Free virtual Sand Hills Summer Youth Program kicking off

By Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for something your kid can do this summer the Sand Hills Summer Youth Program is kicking off for kids 10 to 15 years old who are in sixth through eighth grades.

This year the camp is virtual, but it’s free with space for 40 students. They will experience painting, writing, singing, spoken word, financial literacy and public speaking workshops. Also, modern dance, ballet and hip hop dance will be offered as well as training for athletes to learn to jump higher and run faster with strength and agility.

Throughout the program, there will be awards, and prizes, and each student will receive an event T-shirt.

Broadway actor and Augusta-native Russell Joel Brown is a featured instructor with the program. He explains a little about his role in the summer camp.

“I’m a former Broadway actor, singer, and dancer,” said Brown. “Now I’m back home in Augusta and was happy to bring my program that encourages children to strive for excellence and explore their creativity.”

To register, students may visit https://forms.augustaga.gov/Forms/SandHillsSummerProgram or go the Facebook address, https://www.facebook.com/SandHillsSummerYouthProgram.

The Zoom link will be provided after registration.

