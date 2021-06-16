Fares are returning next month on Augusta Transit buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As reported earlier, the free ride is coming to an end on Augusta Transit buses.

Although services have been free for some time, fare collection will resume on all Augusta Transit and Richmond County Transit and paratransit services on July 15.

Riders who held a weekly or monthly pass for rides in February or March 2020 are able to have a new pass reinstated upon producing that previous pass.

The wearing of facemasks and social distancing remain in force until further notice. Eating or drinking are not permitted on buses.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination, download Augusta Transit’s “MyAT Augusta” app or call 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Fares

Adult regular fare: $1.25

Adult transfer: 50 cents

Discount fare: 60 cents

Discount transfer: 25 cents

Adult weekly regular pass: $15

Discount weekly pass: $7.50

Adult monthly pass: $50

Discount monthly pass: $25

Discount fares are available for seniors, students/children, disabled or Medicaid riders (ID must be shown).

