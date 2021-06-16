Education roundup: Teachers split $15,000 in grants, students honored and more

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site has awarded more than $15,000 in educational grants to local elementary school teachers, helping to support science, technology, engineering and math curriculum in their classrooms.

Eighteen elementary school teachers in five local counties — Aiken, Allendale, and Edgefield counties in South Carolina and Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia — were selected for Students/Teachers Achieving Results grants from Savannah River Remediation.

A team of SRR employees reviewed the grant proposals submitted this year and selected the entries to receive the grants based upon excellence in teaching to enhance elementary school science and mathematics programs.

Recipients are:

Esther Blake and Michelle Seigler, Chukker Creek Elementary, Aiken, S.C.

Laura Herring, Douglas Elementary, Trenton, S.C.

Haneefah Hicks, Fairfax Elementary, Fairfax, S.C.

Lisa Spears, Hammond Hill Elementary, North Augusta, S.C.

Brandi Harley, North Aiken Elementary, Aiken, S.C.

Carrie Lucas, Warrenville Elementary, Warrenville, S.C.

Traci Smith, Mossy Creek Elementary, North Augusta. S.C.

Taylor Harling, Redcliffe Elementary, Aiken, S.C.

Julie Corbett, Cyril B. Busbee Elementary, Wagener, S.C.

Christi McWaters, East Aiken School of the Arts, Aiken, S.C.

Ramey Fulmer, J. D. Lever Elementary, Aiken, S.C.

April Layfield, Millbrook Elementary, Aiken, S.C.

Jessica Coleman, W. E. Parker Elementary, Edgefield, S.C.

Erica Cox, Blue Ridge Elementary, Evans, Ga.

Sydney Onate, Evans Elementary, Evans, Ga.

Angelica Harris, Richmond Hill K-8, Augusta, Ga.

Mary Jo Weegar, Copeland Elementary, Augusta, Ga.

SRR is a team of companies led by Amentum, with partners Bechtel National, Jacobs, and BWX Technologies, Inc. Critical subcontractors for the contract are Orano, Atkins, and Amentum N&E Technical Services.

Students take essay honors in Dominion competition

CAYCE, S.C. - Dominion Energy and the South Carolina Department of Education have selected winners in each of the state’s regions for the inaugural Strong Men & Women in S.C. History student writing contest.

“Dominion Energy applauds all high school students who took an interest and made the time to participate in our writing contest, and we extend a special congratulations to those whose essays rose to the top,” said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “It is encouraging to see our next generation of leaders express their thoughts about causes as important as social justice and racial equity.”

Carter Lanier of Silver Bluff High School was the winner in the CSRA region. Other winners were: Addie Johnson, West Ashley High School (Lowcountry); Braylon Ratcliff, Spring Valley High School (Midlands); Imunique Herriott, HCS Early College High School (Pee Dee); Mishka Richards, Indian Land High School (Upstate).

Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school. In addition, these winners will be invited to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the 2022 African American History Calendar this fall.

The Aiken County Public School District says parents and guardians of all new and returning students to should register them, for the 2021-22 school year as quickly as possible.

Administrator gains greater role in Aiken County district

AIKEN, S.C. - With over a decade of experience as a school building leader and 26 years of experience as an educator, Hammond Hill Elementary School Principal Eric Jeffcoat felt the time was right to pursue a new leadership role.

When one of Aiken County Public Schools’ two positions for elementary school executive director was posted, he eagerly applied with the hope of supporting elementary Aiken County principals and empowering them as building leaders.

Aiken County Board of Education members approved Jeffcoat’s appointment as a new executive director for elementary schools for the 2021-22 school year during the school board’s May 25 meeting.

Eric Jeffcoat (WRDW)

Dr. Mendi Tucker, one of the school district’s two elementary school executive directors, is retiring at the end of June.

“I’m very excited about this new opportunity and I’m ready to get started,” stated Jeffcoat. “When I left the classroom and decided to go into administration, it was because I knew I could have a greater influence on an entire school. This position attracted me because I know I can have greater influence on an entire school district and work with principals in helping them to improve their skills and be more effective in their schools. That really encouraged me.”

Jeffcoat’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible and Pastoral Ministries and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Columbia International University. He also holds a Master of Science in Education degree in Leadership for K-12 Programs.

Parents reminded to enroll kids by end of month

AIKEN, S.C. - The Aiken County Public School District says student registration numbers are crucial to both school district planning and distribution of school-level resources ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

District officials ask that all returning students be registered by June 30.

Information regarding new student registration and pre-Kindergarten registration is available on the home page of the district website and under the “About Us” tab.

