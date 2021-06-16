DeChambeau and Koepka keep distance on US Open tee sheet

(AP) - Anyone hopeful of a Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka pairing at the U.S. Open will have to wait. The USGA has them on opposite sides of the course at Torrey Pines, one playing in the morning and one in the afternoon.

DeChambeau is grouped with U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka is playing with former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Phil Mickelson is trying to win an elusive U.S. Open.

He starts the opening two rounds with fellow San Diego native Xander Schauffele and Max Homa. Dustin Johnson is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

