Advertisement

DeChambeau and Koepka keep distance on US Open tee sheet

Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern...
Bryson DeChambeau watches his shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Anyone hopeful of a Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka pairing at the U.S. Open will have to wait. The USGA has them on opposite sides of the course at Torrey Pines, one playing in the morning and one in the afternoon.

DeChambeau is grouped with U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka is playing with former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Phil Mickelson is trying to win an elusive U.S. Open.

He starts the opening two rounds with fellow San Diego native Xander Schauffele and Max Homa. Dustin Johnson is playing with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Ann Taylor
Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison
Shemar Jackson
Heartbroken S.C. dad gives details on dog-mauling that killed his 7-year-old son
Sherice Ratliff
Driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old Augusta woman
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina

Latest News

Verdugo, Devers power Red Sox past Braves in 10-8 win
Rising Greenbrier senior Brooks Pangle throws an out route during Reinhardt's football camp at...
Reinhardt holds football camp at Lakeside
Source: Pixabay
Area programs hoping summer hoops leads to more titles
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different ‘aura’ in Carolina
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the...
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls