Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lower humidity next few days. Mostly dry through Friday with storms possible this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear this morning. Winds will be out of the north less than 5 mph. Lows temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid 60s.

Drier air will be felt across the CSRA the next few days.
Drier air will move in behind the cold front today dropping the humidity and bringing plenty of sun. Today should be a beautiful day with low humidity and seasonal highs near 90. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning is looking relatively cool for June standards. Lows early Thursday are expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny skies stick around Thursday with highs staying seasonal in the low 90s. Winds will be light out of the north less than 10 mph.

Hotter by Friday with highs in the mid 90s, but we should remain dry until this weekend. Humidity will be on the rise Friday with dew points getting back into the 60s.

A few isolated storms look possible by Saturday, but higher storm chances are expected by Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

