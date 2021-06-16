CSRA infrastructure, economy come up during Senate Banking Committee hearing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday in a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff brought up job creation in the CSRA.

He said Augusta, Evans and the rest of the CSRA could benefit economically from major investments in transit and transportation infrastructure.

The Democrat cited a 17 percent increase in employment in Evans between 2015 and 2020 and emphasized the importance of supporting infrastructure investments in helping communities grow.

“A lot of the economic development and job growth we’re seeing in Georgia is taking place in smaller communities outside of the state Capitol,” he said in the hearing. “Evans, Ga., is the perfect illustration of such a town. Evans is located just outside Augusta where we have Fort Gordon, which hosts the U.S. Army Cyber Center for Excellence and from 2015 to 2020, Evans saw a 17% increase in its employed population. Growing cities and towns need to invest in infrastructure to build more roads, connect people with accessible transit, attract more jobs.”

He asked Cyndy Andrus, mayor or Bozeman, Mont., how a community like Evans could benefit from “historic investments in infrastructure,” based on her experience.

The mayor said: “Well, I think that we have a capital improvement plan that we look at for five years out and we look at where we need to make those investments and what kinds of things are really going to help us open development and open up areas for new building in Montana. And I believe that some of those investments that some of the programs that I mentioned that the federal government offers through the CDBG and the HOME program. If you look at making them a little more flexible, we are not an entitlement community, as I’m sure, perhaps the community that you were mentioning is not either. So we have to compete for funding for some of our smaller communities in Montana. And if we were able to have a little more flexibility in that program, a little more funding in that program, I think it would help a lot to aid in the infrastructure decisions that we are making.”

