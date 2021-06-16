Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Ann Taylor
Gibson embezzler ordered to pay $1.6 million, spend nearly 3 years in prison
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers
Money
Augusta woman faces prison for lying to get COVID-19 business aid
Shemar Jackson
Heartbroken S.C. dad gives details on dog-mauling that killed his 7-year-old son
Sherice Ratliff
Driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old Augusta woman

Latest News

These local elementary school teachers are splitting more than $15,000 in grants from Savannah...
Education roundup: Teachers split $15,000 in grants, students honored and more
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6
Ian Wright
Aiken man facing charges after authorities discover child pornography on his cellphone