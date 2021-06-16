Pay raise approved for Columbia County employees

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County employees will be getting a pay raise after county commissioners voted in favor of making the minimum pay $15 an hour.

Law enforcement, first responders and utility workers are a few examples of those affected.

It’s important to note Columbia County School District employees are not included.

They fall under the Board of Education, not the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.

Every current employee who already makes more than $15 an hour will also get a pay bump.

The raises start July 1.

