Barbecue restaurant to hold fundraiser for North Augusta officer fighting illness

By Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pot Smoker BBQ in North Augusta is holding a fundraiser for the family of a North Augusta Public Safety officer who was diagnosed with an unexpected illness.

Sgt. Andy Cook of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety has been with the agency for 20 years. He started out as a firefighter and always has been helpful to the community and a good person, said Lt. Junior Johnson.

From 5-7 p.m. today, Pot Smoker BBQ on Edgefield Road is opening up its barbecue buffet and will be giving 20 percent of sales and all donations accepted to Cook’s family.

Other restaurants in the community have held fundraisers to raise money and support for Andy Cook and his family. Your Pie, Diablo’s, and Shoppe3130 have all held fundraisers over the month.

