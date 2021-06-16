Attorney representing lawsuit talks hold on Augusta Circuit judicial split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge is pumping the brakes on Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Today a judge out of Atlanta issued a temporary restraining order keeping the split from happening at least for now.

It all started with Senate Bill 9. The bill to split the Augusta Judicial Circuit, then came this lawsuit against the split, and now the judge over the lawsuit has issued a temporary hold on the Augusta split.

Whatever happens next will impact Richmond County, Columbia County, and Burke County.

It all started with Senate Bill 9 signed into law. It allowed Columbia County to split from the current three county circuits come July 1. But then came a lawsuit which alleged the split was racially motivated after district attorney Jared Williams came into office. Other lawyers say their concerns were over the planning behind the split.

“I remember the quote that congressman used to say a lot, when I worked for him, ‘You measure twice, cut once’ and in this case the legislature didn’t even measure once,” said David Bell, Attorney for Bell Law Firm.

Proponents of the split say it’s time for Columbia County to stand on it’s own. But now it will have to wait.

“The judge has ruled for a 30 day stay to make sure that the split does not occur come July first. Pending several motions that have been filed,” said Bell.

Over the next 30 days a new judge will need to come in and decide if the current judge presiding over the suit will stay on the case.

“There’s been a motion to recuse the judge that’s now sitting on this case. And that is a motion that is done, another judge will review it to see if there’s a conflict,” he said.

Burke County brought up concerns over the fact the current judge worked with the attorney generals office, a possible conflict of interest. And while this all plays out in court, the battle over the judicial spilt is not over quite yet.

“It’s not the end of the road, I’m not sure were even at the beginning of the end,” he said.

David Bell, one of the attorneys representing the suit, tells us the hold can be lifted once a ruling is made on who will be the judge on the case. He says though he doesn’t expect it to happen by July 1. The circuit split’s original start date.

Bell also says the judge on the case could extend the 30 day hold as well if they decide to do that.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.