Area programs hoping summer hoops leads to more titles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a very successful winter sports season, those same programs and sports have already begun practicing. Title hopeful teams do put a good amount of stock into how they perform now ahead of the season.

Last year, teams across the two-state were only able to start workouts in the closing weeks of the summer. There’s no holding back this year. Grovetown, North Augusta, and Greenbrier girls basketball all scrimmaged Monday afternoon. It’s not only an opportunity for younger players to get reps, but coaches are viewing these games as signal markers for their practice goals heading into next season already. Reps, hoops, and just playing ball are all important. North Augusta head coach Al Young is thankful that his girls get to do it this time around.

“I know things hurt us last summer not just us, hurt everybody. It hurts the young kids who are growing. They didn’t get a chance to get their work in, so we’re just trying to make up for it and do as much as we can this summer. I just hope everyone stays safe and we can have a great year coming up,” said Young.

Young and the rest of the North Augusta Yellowjackets are hungry to get back in the winners circle. A second round elimination at the hands of North Myrtle Beach ended a four year state championship streak this past season. Young added that the reps now are crucial for the team’s goals come the winter and spring.

District champions two seasons ago and an elite 8 appearance this past season, the Lady Warriors have been the model of consistency, but just haven’t been able to take their elite status to the next level. Grovetown is hoping to play 25 to 30 games this summer, essentially a full season. While much of that time is being dedicated toward getting transfers and underclassmen reps, it’s also an early chance to start improving on the characteristics that will help the warriors get deeper in the playoffs.

“We’re finding a lot of things that we could’ve done better last season, and we’re trying to catch those things early this year. We want to do better, so we’re going to have to work harder to do better. We came in this off season, this summer, and our priorities have been on defense,” said Grovetown head coach George Dukes.

