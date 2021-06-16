Advertisement

Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina

Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
Sam Darnold throwing in week one of the Carolina Panthers OTA
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldn’t help but notice a difference in Sam Darnold’s persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium for the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp.

Anderson says Darnold now has a certain ``aura’' about him that was missing when they played together for two seasons with the New York Jets. Anderson says Darnold has a ``new energy’' and ``glowing charisma’' about him.

Darnold is hoping to resurrect his career in Carolina after going 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the Jets.

