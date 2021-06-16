Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different ‘aura’ in Carolina

(AP) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldn’t help but notice a difference in Sam Darnold’s persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium for the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp.

Anderson says Darnold now has a certain ``aura’' about him that was missing when they played together for two seasons with the New York Jets. Anderson says Darnold has a ``new energy’' and ``glowing charisma’' about him.

Darnold is hoping to resurrect his career in Carolina after going 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the Jets.

