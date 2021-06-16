Aiken man facing charges after authorities discover child pornography on his cellphone

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing multiple charges after authorities found numerous files of child pornography on his cellphone.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on June 9 in reference to a possible child pornography case involving 27-year-old Ian Wright, according to an incident report.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered the suspect has multiple files of child pornography on his phone that showed victims between the ages of 10 and 12 engaging in sexual activity.

Wright was charged on Tuesday with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, according to arrest records. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

