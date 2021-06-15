Advertisement

Young leads Hawks’ rally past Sixers with Embiid hurting

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, and John Collins (20) battle Chicago Bulls guard Denzel...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, and John Collins (20) battle Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Trae Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points, including a floater that gave Atlanta the lead with 1:17 remaining, and the Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100.

The Hawks tied the Eastern Conference semifinal at 2-2. Philly blew an 18-point lead and may have bigger concerns. Big man Joel Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and didn’t make a field goal in the second half.

Embiid has been playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Hawks. Young made only 8 of 26 shots but had 18 assists. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

