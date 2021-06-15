Advertisement

Driver charged in crash that killed 71-year-old Augusta woman

Sherice Ratliff
Sherice Ratliff(RCSO)
By Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown woman is facing charges connected to a crash that killed a 71-year-old woman in May.

Sherice Croskey Ratliff, 38, was charged today with homicide by vehicle misdemeanor and failure to yield while turning left, according to arrest records.

Authorities say the crash occurred on May 19 just after 4 p.m. when Ratliff, driving a 2016 Dodge Charger, was attempting to turn left off Wrightboro Road onto Jackson Road while the traffic signal was flashing yellow.

MORE | Judge puts Augusta Circuit judicial split on hold for now

She crossed into the path of a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling through a green light.

Sun Kernodle of Augusta was riding in the front passenger seat of the Chrysler. She was later pronounced deceased at Doctors Hospital after succumbing to injuries on May 22.

Ratliff was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and is currently being held there.

