Unexpected issues disrupt water service to some Aiken residents
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the replacement of a fire hydrant Tuesday, city of Aiken crews detected several unexpected issues and had to interrupt water service to parts of the Huckleberry Farms and Gem Lakes neighborhoods.
About 160 homes were affected on these streets:
- Huckleberry Drive
- Huckleberry Court
- Elmwood Drive
- Spring Valley Drive
- Spring Valley Court
- Honeysuckle Court
- Glenwood Drive SW
- Springwood Drive
- Branchwater Lane
- Plantation Drive
Crews were working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible on Tuesday afternoon.
Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents.
