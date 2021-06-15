Unexpected issues disrupt water service to some Aiken residents

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the replacement of a fire hydrant Tuesday, city of Aiken crews detected several unexpected issues and had to interrupt water service to parts of the Huckleberry Farms and Gem Lakes neighborhoods.

About 160 homes were affected on these streets:

Huckleberry Drive

Huckleberry Court

Elmwood Drive

Spring Valley Drive

Spring Valley Court

Honeysuckle Court

Glenwood Drive SW

Springwood Drive

Branchwater Lane

Plantation Drive

Crews were working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible on Tuesday afternoon.

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.