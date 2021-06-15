Advertisement

Two missing teenagers found; one other still being sought

From left: Zykeria Sharpe, Laylonie Pruitt and Alaysia Scott.
From left: Zykeria Sharpe, Laylonie Pruitt and Alaysia Scott.(WRDW)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local authorities have found two of three missing teenage girls they issued alerts about last week.

On May 17, Laylonie Pruitt, 14, of Aiken, was reported as a runaway. The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Friday that he had been found and returned to her guardian.

On May 13, Zykeria Sharpe, 16, of Aiken, was reported as a runaway. On Tuesday, authorities said she’d been found and returned to her guardian, as well.

However, authorities in Richmond County haven’t yet rescinded their alert to be on the lookout for another missing teen.

Alaysia Scott, 15, was last seen on March 8 at 3310 Old Louisville Road. She has been located at various hotels in Columbia County and Richmond County in the past. Anyone with information in her is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

