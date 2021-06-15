Advertisement

Teen charged in shooting off Laney Walker Boulevard

Farrell Crawford
Farrell Crawford(RCSO)
By Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been charged in a shooting that struck an Augusta man off Laney Walker Boulevard.

Farrel Crawford, III, 17, was charged Sunday with possession of a knife or firearm or knife during a crime, criminal attempt-felony and armed robbery-street-gun, according to arrest records.

On June 11 at 5:49 p.m., deputies responded to JR’s Mart on Old Savannah Road in reference to an assault.

MORE | Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers

There they spoke with a victim who has a gunshot wounds to the right side of his chest and the center of his chest, according to an incident report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies he was parked on Hines Street off Laney Walker Boulevard when he heard a loud noise from behind him when he got out his car.

He got back in his vehicle and drove off. He didn’t realize he was shot until he walked into JR’s Mart and collapsed on the floor.

Deputies say Crawford was charged in connection with the incident and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

