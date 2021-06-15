Advertisement

South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are investigating after a child was reportedly mauled to death by...
7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina
Woman dies in Sand Bar Ferry Road crash
The former National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking top secret information on an...
Document leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison
Tavaris Young
Man wanted for setting fire to Augusta bar
From left: Tina Prince and Aaron Adams
What we know after autopsy of teacher whose body was found in Washington County

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
Festivities continue today as Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrates its two-year anniversary.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful celebrating its two year anniversary
If you’ve been to downtown Augusta maybe you’ve been pressured by someone on the streets for...
Augusta city leaders look to expand panhandling ordinance
Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Augusta city leaders pass new credit card policy to keep tabs on your tax dollars
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals