South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of...
(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By MEG KINNARD
Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die this month want an appellate court to halt their deaths by electrocution.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The condemned men want to overturn a judge’s decision not to halt their upcoming executions. Attorneys for Sigmon and Owens argued South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs or compound them itself.

Both men are set to be electrocuted this month.

South Carolina’s recently revised capital punishment law compels condemned inmates to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

