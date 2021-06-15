Advertisement

Richmond County pair accused of fraud scheme against disabled brother, insurers

From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight
From left: John Willie Evans and Sophia Mae Knight(WRDW)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said warrants have been taken out against two local residents for their alleged role in a fraud scheme.

John Willie Evans, of Augusta, and Sophia Mae Knight, of Hephzibah, are accused in the scheme to defraud Evans’ disabled brother and two insurance companies.

The victim has been disabled and in the care of his wife since a 2016 home invasion, according to King.

Evans tried to transfer $11,000 in life insurance policies written by Transamerica and United Insurance Company of America and cash them out in his name, according to King.

Knight conspired with Evans by using her powers as a notary to sign the documents purportedly on the victim’s behalf, according to King.

“I’m proud of my Criminal Investigations Division for their work uncovering this despicable act against a helpless victim,” King said in a statement. “Insurance fraud impacts every Georgia policyholder and it’s our office’s role to bring these types of perpetrators to justice.”

Warrants have been taken out against Evans and Knight on suspicion of insurance fraud, exploitation of a disabled adult, forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a crime.

